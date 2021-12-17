Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke is being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates on Friday.

With Heinicke and top backup Kyle Allen on the COVID-19 list, Washington is signing quarterback Garrett Gilbert off the New England Patriots' practice squad, sources said. Gilbert could be called on to start Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Washington is unlikely to name a starter until Sunday, a source told Schefter. Other quarterbacks on Washington's roster are Kyle Shurmur and Jordan Ta'amu.

More than 20 Washington players are on the reserve/COVID-19 list, with the majority of them going on the list this week. Of those players, 12 of them, including Heinicke, were possible starters for Sunday's game.

Entering this week's games, Washington (6-7) holds the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC. The Eagles (6-7) are among the teams chasing Washington for that bid.