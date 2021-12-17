BEREA, Ohio -- With their top two quarterbacks on the COVID-19/reserve list, the Cleveland Browns signed quarterback Kyle Lauletta on Friday, his agent announced on Twitter.

With starter Baker Mayfield and backup Case Keenum both testing positive for the virus, the Browns were down at quarterback to just Nick Mullens heading into Saturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mullens had remained on the practice squad all season until he was elevated to the active roster Thursday. Lauletta, who was with the Browns during training camp, most recently was on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad.

The Browns roster has been ravaged by COVID-19 this week. A source told ESPN that linebacker Mack Wilson was the latest to test positive for the virus on Friday morning. Cleveland currently has at least 22 players who either tested positive for COVID-19 this week or were still on the COVID-19/reserve list from last week.

The NFL on Thursday did relax the testing requirements to clear vaccinated personnel, potentially positioning players on the list for a faster return.

The league has said it has not discussed moving the Raiders-Browns game to another day.