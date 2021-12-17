New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be on the sidelines for Sunday's game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced Friday.

Payton, who has been fully vaccinated, was "immediately isolated," according to the team. He also made public the NFL's first known positive test for coronavirus in March 2020.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will assume duties of head coach against the Bucs.

Per NFL protocols, Payton will be out for 10 days unless he meets the league requirements for a fully vaccinated individual to return to the team.

The Saints said they expect Payton, 57, to return to the sidelines against the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 27.