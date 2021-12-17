Dan Graziano reports on the Raiders-Browns game being moved to Monday as well as the NFL possibly moving the Seahawks-Rams and Washington-Eagles games. (1:33)

Saturday's scheduled game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns has been moved to Monday, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The game will be played at 5 p.m. ET, with the regularly scheduled Monday Night Football game between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears to be played at its usual time of 8:20 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams game has been moved from Sunday to Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET, sources told Schefter.

As of Friday morning, the Browns have had a total of 24 players -- 12 starters, including the punter -- who either tested positive for COVID-19 this week or were still on the reserve/COVID-19 list from last week. The Rams have 25 players on the COVID list.

The Raiders fought the scheduling change, believing the protocols over the summer were clear that outbreaks would result in forfeiture, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The exponential rise of COVID cases across the NFL has led to the league "getting pressure to move games," a source told Schefter.

Additionally, Sunday's game between Washington and Philadelphia, could also be moved to Tuesday, sources told Schefter.

Washington has 21 players going on the reserve/COVID-19 list including quarterback Taylor Heinicke and backup Kyle Allen.