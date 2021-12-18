Marcus Spears predicts the Titans' defense will make things difficult for Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers on Sunday. (0:38)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans activated outside linebacker Bud Dupree from injured reserve Saturday. Dupree's return coincides with the Titans' trip to Heinz Field to face his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, on Sunday.

Dupree suffered a core injury on the first defensive play of the Titans' 23-21 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. The seventh-year pass-rusher also missed games while he recovered from a torn ACL last December playing for the Steelers.

Tennessee designated Dupree to return to practice Monday. He was a full participant in practice and showed that he was ready to come back.

"I think it has been good to get out and have enough guys to where we can actually practice and not be where we were a few weeks ago in kind of a walk-through mode," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Friday. "This was good for him to be able to get out there and practice and move around."

Dupree has one sack, six quarterback hits and a forced fumble in seven games. The Titans signed Dupree to a five-year, $82.5 million contract in March.