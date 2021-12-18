EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - New York Giants starting safety Xavier McKinney is expected to be available Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys after five straight days of negative COVID-19 tests, a source told ESPN.

McKinney was on the reserve/COVID-19 list as a close contact. He is admittedly unvaccinated.

The Giants had seven players test positive for COVID-19 this week, including four defensive backs. That still leaves them shorthanded against a talented set of Cowboys receivers. Starting cornerback Adoree Jackson and nickel Aaron Robinson are out for Sunday.

They were hoping all along that McKinney would be available. It became even more important when safety J.R. Reed went on the reserve-COVID-19 list on Friday.

New York also has some players (including a pair at the linebacker position) dealing with the flu. Bernardrick McKinney and Reggie Ragland were limited at practice this week.

McKinney, 22, has 66 tackles and five interceptions in 12 starts so far during his second professional season. His versatility should come in handy with defensive backfield especially thin.

The Giants (4-9) will be without wide receivers Kadarius Toney and John Ross, linebackers Oshane Ximines and Cam Brown along with Reed, Robinson and Jackson because of positive COVID-19 tests this week.