THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams have activated receiver Odell Beckham Jr., running back Darrell Henderson and four other players from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Saturday.

However, two additional players were added, including offensive tackle Joe Noteboom and cornerback Robert Rochell.

The total number of players on reserve/COVID is currently at 25, including starting cornerback Jalen Ramsey, right tackle Rob Havenstein, safety Jordan Fuller, outside linebacker Von Miller and tight end Tyler Higbee.

The Rams (9-4) are scheduled to play the Seattle Seahawks (5-8) at SoFi Stadium on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET kickoff), after the NFL rescheduled their game from Sunday due to the Rams coronavirus outbreak.

Kevin Demoff, the Rams chief operating officer, said in a video conference with reporters that a "handful" of staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19, but declined to provide a specific number or clarify if that included any coaches.