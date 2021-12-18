BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens' already depleted secondary got thinner a day before they face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

The Ravens learned that they are without two more defensive backs on Saturday, when cornerback Chris Westry was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and safety Chuck Clark did not clear COVID protocol.

With Clark out, Baltimore's entire season-opening secondary is out. Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (torn pectoral muscle) and Marcus Peters (torn ACL) along with safety DeShon Elliott (torn biceps) are on injured reserve after suffering season-ending injuries.

The Ravens are getting extremely short-handed at cornerback. Westry had just replaced Humphrey in the starting lineup last Sunday. Now, Baltimore is down to five cornerbacks with starter Anthony Averett, Jimmy Smith, Tavon Young, Kevon Seymour and Robert Jackson, who was just elevated from the practice squad.

Without Clark, the Ravens are expected to start Geno Stone beside Brandon Stephens at safety. Baltimore also elevated former starting safety Tony Jefferson, who last played for the Ravens in 2019, from the practice squad.

Baltimore will be looking to slow down Rodgers, who needs four touchdown passes to surpass Brett Favre (442) for first place on the Packers' all-time list.

The Ravens (8-5), who lead the AFC North by one game, play host to the NFC-leading Packers (10-3) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.