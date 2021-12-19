Indianapolis Colts score on thrilling blocked punt against New England Patriots

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Matthew Adams strapped on his Superman cape, darted through a hole on the left side of the line and sprawled out to block a punt by the New England Patriots' Jake Bailey at the Patriots' 32-yard line on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The ball rolled so far back that linebacker E.J. Speed only had to fall on it in the end zone to give the Colts a 14-0 lead with 14 seconds left in the first quarter.

This was the second blocked punt of the season for the Colts. They had one in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which Speed also returned for a touchdown.