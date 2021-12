Denver Broncos running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams are both expected to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals at Empower Field at Mile High, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Gordon (thumb, hip) and Williams (knee) are officially listed as questionable, but both were limited participants in Friday's practice.

One of the better one-two punches in the league, Gordon and Williams have combined for 1,459 rushing yards this season.