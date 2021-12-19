Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, listed as questionable for Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants with a foot injury, is expected to play, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

That said, Dallas could have a slightly more cautious approach with him due to the injury, a source told Schefter.

Pollard is Ezekiel Elliott's backup and the second-leading rusher on the Cowboys. He has appeared in 12 games this season, amassing 602 yards on 107 carries and two touchdowns.

A change-of-pace back often looked to for yardage on third down, Pollard is also the leading receiver out of Dallas running backs with 259 yards.

The Dallas backfield figures to carry a large role on Sunday, if the rivalry's first matchup is any indication. In a 44-20 win over the Giants on Oct. 10, Elliott ran for 110 yards and a score, while Pollard compiled 75 yards. Pollard also had four catches for 28 yards in that victory.

The Cowboys have won two straight and at 9-4, are comfortably in control of the NFC East. The Giants are 4-9 and have only one victory inside the division.