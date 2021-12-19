Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner is expected to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions despite an ankle injury, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Cardinals also are expected to have Chase Edmonds, fresh off injured reserve, available in the backfield.

The two running backs would give a much-needed boost to an offense that lost star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who landed on injured reserve Saturday with a sprained knee and is likely to miss the rest of the regular season.

Conner, who is listed as questionable, missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday before being limited Friday. He is second in the NFL with 14 rushing touchdowns and leads the team with 661 yards on 179 carries this season.

Edmonds was activated Saturday after a four-game absence due to an ankle injury. In nine games, he has rushed for 430 yards.