MIAMI -- Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the New York Jets because of a non-injury related illness, a league source told ESPN.

Holland was placed on Miami's reserve/COVID-19 list this past week but was activated Saturday with the hope of possibly playing Sunday. The Dolphins listed him as questionable, but ultimately the rookie will miss a game for the first time in his NFL career.

Also missing a game for the first time in his professional career is rookie wideout Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins' leading receiver who was placed on the COVID-19 list Thursday and did not clear the protocol in time to play against the Jets.

Six Dolphins players spent time on the COVID-19 list this week, including Holland, Waddle and running backs Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, Phillip Lindsay and Gerrid Doaks.

While Lindsay and Doaks did not clear the protocol, Gaskin and Ahmed did and will play Sunday.

After starting the season 1-7, the Dolphins responded to a seven-game losing streak with a five-game winning streak, which they could extend to six with a win over New York. With four games remaining season, Miami can't afford to lose another game if it wants to make its first playoff appearance since 2016.