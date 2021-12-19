NFL Week 15 fashion: It's time to get layered up, people

The NFL season is starting to wind down, with just three more weeks left. If you are going to make a statement on the field, a good start is to make one off the field.
Even with three games postponed this week due to COVID-19 outbreaks, the games this weekend are as important as ever with the NFL playoffs coming soon.
Can the Buffalo Bills snap a two-game losing streak and get back on track? What will the Jacksonville Jaguars look like in a post-Urban Meyer world? Will the Miami Dolphins extend their five-game winning streak and keep their potential playoff hopes alive against AFC East foe New York Jets?
The temperatures may be cooling off, but the outfits are just starting to heat up.
Chilly clothing
It's December! Time to layer up! From vests to ski masks, at least clothing for chilly temps looks good.
Layered up ❄️#DALvsNYG | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/8pWx9IKv1h— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 19, 2021
Officially ski mask season #TENvsPIT pic.twitter.com/Yjav07SLrH— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 19, 2021
Holiday spirit
It's not just December -- it's the holiday season. Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is rocking a fun Christmas sweater.
Getting into the Christmas spirit 🎄@buddabaker32 x #RedSea pic.twitter.com/nWmVmvuLTB— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 19, 2021
Barefoot boldness
Cold weather means nothing to Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones. But you definitely won't catch us barefoot in temperatures below freezing.
It's 31 degrees in Pittsburgh, with a feels like temperature of 24 degrees.— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 19, 2021
So of course it's a great day for a barefoot stroll for @Titans center Ben Jones. 🦶 pic.twitter.com/KlRYfBn9C6