NFL Week 15 fashion: It's time to get layered up, people

The NFL season is starting to wind down, with just three more weeks left. If you are going to make a statement on the field, a good start is to make one off the field.

Even with three games postponed this week due to COVID-19 outbreaks, the games this weekend are as important as ever with the NFL playoffs coming soon.

Can the Buffalo Bills snap a two-game losing streak and get back on track? What will the Jacksonville Jaguars look like in a post-Urban Meyer world? Will the Miami Dolphins extend their five-game winning streak and keep their potential playoff hopes alive against AFC East foe New York Jets?

The temperatures may be cooling off, but the outfits are just starting to heat up.

Chilly clothing

It's December! Time to layer up! From vests to ski masks, at least clothing for chilly temps looks good.

Holiday spirit

It's not just December -- it's the holiday season. Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is rocking a fun Christmas sweater.

Barefoot boldness

Cold weather means nothing to Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones. But you definitely won't catch us barefoot in temperatures below freezing.