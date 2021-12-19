BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns are getting at least one key player back for Monday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, as guard Wyatt Teller was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday.

The Browns still have 23 players on the COVID-19 list, including 11 starters, but are hopeful they will get some of those players back under the NFL's loosened requirements to return.

On Saturday, coach Kevin Stefanski called his roster situation "very fluid."

Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum; wide receiver Jarvis Landry; defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who was placed on the list on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday; and safety John Johnson III are among those still on the COVID list.

In light of Cleveland's COVID-19 outbreak, the NFL moved the Raiders game from Saturday to Monday at 5 p.m. ET. The Browns will have until 2 p.m. Monday to activate any more players off the reserve list in time for them to play against Las Vegas.