BALTIMORE -- Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, further decimating Baltimore's secondary just hours before Sunday's game against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Smith is the third Ravens defensive back to test positive for COVID-19 over the past four days, joining two starters in safety Chuck Clark and cornerback Chris Westry. Baltimore had already lost three starters to season-ending injuries this year: cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (torn pectoral muscle) and Marcus Peters (torn ACL) and safety DeShon Elliott (torn biceps).

The Ravens are down to five cornerbacks Sunday, but only Anthony Averett and Tavon Young have extensive NFL experience. Kevon Seymour, Robert Jackson and Mazzi Wilkins have spent most of the season on the practice squad.

Baltimore was expected to start Smith in place of Westry, who had stepped in for Humphrey last Sunday. It's possible that Jackson, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, will start alongside Averett at cornerback.

It will be a major challenge for Baltimore to slow down Rodgers, who needs four touchdown passes to surpass Brett Favre (442) for first place on the Packers' career list.

Baltimore now has five players on the reserve/COVID list (Smith, Westry, Clark, wide receiver Sammy Watkins and center Trystan Colon) to go along with 17 players on injured reserve.