Houston Texans' Tremon Smith goes 98 yards on kickoff return to end NFL's longest drought

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Houston Texans cornerback Tremon Smith snapped the NFL's longest active streak without a kickoff return for a touchdown when he ran one back 98 yards in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The kickoff return for a touchdown was the team's first since 2009.

Smith fielded the kickoff just out of the end zone and ran through traffic in the middle of the field. He managed to stay up and had an open field the rest of the way.

Safety Rayshawn Jenkins was injured on the play and ruled out with an ankle injury.

The score gave the Texans a 14-3 lead over the Jaguars. It was the first time the Texans have scored two touchdowns in the first quarter since Week 1 against Jacksonville.