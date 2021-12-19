MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- New York Jets safety Elijah Riley was strapped to an emergency spine board and carted off the field with a neck injury Sunday against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

He was immediately ruled out of the game by the Jets, who provided no further details.

Riley was injured in the third quarter in a collision with teammate Kyle Phillips. On a screen pass to running back Duke Johnson, Riley came flying into the play headfirst. CBS Sports didn't show a replay to viewers, saying it was too graphic. Riley was flat on his back for six minutes before being carted off. He moved his right foot as medical personnel hovered over him. Nearby, players from both teams kneeled as no fewer than eight doctors and trainers tended to Riley.

A member of the Jets' staff held Riley's neck in place as the cart drove slowly off the field. As the cart entered the tunnel by the Jets' locker room, Riley raised his right arm briefly and gave a fist pump.

Riley, a West Point graduate, signed with the Jets on Nov. 9. Previously, he was on the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad. He began his NFL career in 2020 as an undrafted free agent by the Eagles. The Jets acquired him after losing safety Marcus Maye to a season-ending Achilles tear.

Riley quickly ascended to the starting lineup; Sunday was his fifth start. He has received praise for his intelligence and passion for football.