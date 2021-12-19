Amani Oruwariye makes incredible diving interception, returns it 50 yards to set up Lions TD

Cornerback Amani Oruwariye got Detroit Lions fans out of their seats on Sunday with a perfectly timed diving interception of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in the third quarter.

Oruwariye dove in front of Murray's short pass to receiver A.J. Green for the pick, then got up and ran 50 yards to set up the Lions for a 6-yard touchdown by Jason Cabinda on a pass from Jared Goff.

He entered the day tied with four others for the third-most interceptions in the league. Oruwariye's six interceptions are tied for the third-most by a Lions player in a season over the last 20 seasons. Only Darius Slay (8 in 2017) and Glover Quin (7 in 2014) recorded more over that span.