EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a torn left Achilles that will end his season late in Sunday's 21-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Shepard was writhing in pain as he toppled to the ground without contact while running a route with under two minutes left in the latest setback in the Giants' nightmare season. Fellow players immediately called for the medical staff, and Shepard was carted off.

The veteran receiver had two catches for 15 yards on that drive. He will finish the season with 36 receptions for 366 yards and a touchdown in seven games.

This continues the run of injuries to Shepard and the Giants' skill position players. Shepard already missed time because of injuries to both hamstrings, quad and calf. Running back Saquon Barkley, wide receivers Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton and tight end Evan Engram have each missed at least two games this season.

Shepard went into Sunday's game classified as questionable with a calf injury.

The latest setback could put his Giants future in jeopardy. Shepard, 28, is due almost $8.5 million next season.