The Seattle Seahawks have placed starting cornerback D.J. Reed, starting right tackle Brandon Shell and four other players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Sunday.

The other four players are defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr., running back Travis Homer, cornerback Mike Jackson and offensive lineman Pier-Olivier Lestage. Hyder Jr. is part of the Seahawks' defensive-line rotation, and Homer is one of their top special-teamers. Jackson and Lestage are on the practice squad.

All six are vaccinated and were placed on the COVID-19 list as a result of positive tests, a source told ESPN. The timing puts their statuses for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in jeopardy.

Vaccinated players need two negative tests to return from the COVID-19 list, provided they're asymptomatic. Changes to the NFL's COVID-19 protocols announced earlier this week make it possible for vaccinated, asymptomatic players to return quicker than they may have under the previous rules.

The Seahawks now have eight players on the COVID-19 list. Leading receiver Tyler Lockett and running back Alex Collins -- who are also vaccinated -- have yet to register the two negative tests required to return after landing on the list Thursday following positive tests.

Reed has started 12 of Seattle's 13 games this season. Shell's status for the Rams game was already in question because of a shoulder injury, though coach Pete Carroll said Friday that the two extra days would help his chances of playing.

The NFL postponed the Seahawks-Rams game from Sunday to Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET, with the Rams among the teams reeling from the recent leaguewide spike in COVID-19 cases. They had 25 players on the list at the time the NFL postponed the game on Friday. The Seahawks had two.

The Rams activated star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive back Grant Haley off the COVID-19 list Sunday.