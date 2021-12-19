DENVER -- Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was carted off the field on a stretcher after suffering a head injury during the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

He was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation as a precaution, according to the team, and has movement in all of his extremities.

Bridgewater suffered the injury while diving for a first down with 5:34 remaining in the quarter and the Broncos facing second-and-5 from their own 30-yard line. He landed facedown on the field and did not move initially.

The Broncos' medical staff held Bridgewater's head motionless as they turned him over and strapped him to a backboard.

Bridgewater, who was 12-of-22 for 98 yards on Sunday, has started all 14 of the Broncos' games this season. He left Denver's loss to the Baltimore Ravens at halftime earlier this season with a concussion.

Drew Lock replaced Bridgewater at quarterback. The Broncos trailed the Bengals 9-3 at the time of Bridgewater's injury.