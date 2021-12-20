Teddy Bridgewater has to be stretchered off the field after suffering a head injury. (0:33)

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was released from a Denver-area hospital Monday morning and is doing well, the team announced.

Bridgewater will enter the NFL's concussion protocol, the team said.

The veteran quarterback suffered the injury while diving for a first down with 5:34 remaining in the third quarter and the Broncos facing second-and-5 from their own 30-yard line Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. He landed facedown on the field and did not move initially.

The Broncos' medical staff held Bridgewater's head as it turned him over and strapped him to a backboard before taking him off the field on a cart.

Bridgewater, who was 12-of-22 passing for 98 yards on Sunday, has started all 14 of the Broncos' games. He left Denver's Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens just before halftime, also with a concussion.

Bridgewater did not play in the second half of that game, but did play the following week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The eighth-year veteran had thrown for a career-best 18 touchdowns this season and was poised to set a single-season best for passing yards.

Drew Lock replaced Bridgewater at quarterback with the Broncos trailing the Bengals 9-3. Lock finished 6-of-12 passing for 88 yards and one touchdown in Denver's 15-10 loss.

ESPN's Jeff Legwold contributed to this report.