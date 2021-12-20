Chris Godwin remains on the ground after a hard hit to his knee from Saints' Safety P.J. Williams. (0:17)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin suffered a sprained MCL during Sunday night's 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Godwin suffered the knee injury in the second quarter while falling awkwardly after a collision with New Orleans safety P.J. Williams.

Godwin has 98 receptions for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns this season.

On a night they were looking to clinch their first NFC South title since 2007, the Buccaneers also lost Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans in the first half and running back Leonard Fournette in the second to hamstring injuries.

Evans, who is second in the NFL with 11 touchdown receptions, was injured after a leaping third-down catch over the middle working against cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

The Bucs were already without receiver Breshad Perriman, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, and Antonio Brown, who was serving a three-game suspension but will rejoin the team on Monday, general manager Jason Licht announced before kickoff.

