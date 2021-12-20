MIAMI -- Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller is not expected to play again this season, coach Brian Flores said Monday, ending his season after just two games.

Fuller signed a one-year, $10.6 million deal with Miami this offseason after spending five seasons with the Houston Texans. He missed the first two games of the 2021 season due to a league-induced suspension and personal reasons, but returned for the games against Las Vegas in Week 3 and Indianapolis in Week 4.

He broke his finger during Miami's game against the Colts, however, and was placed on injured reserve the following week.

Flores said this month that Fuller broke "several" bones in his finger but finally shut the door on his potential return this week.

"Will's had some setbacks in his rehab," he said. "I don't expect him this week and I don't expect him back this season."

Fuller's season ends with 26 yards on four catches.

Beyond the injured wide receiver, Flores said the Dolphins will activate Jaylen Waddle and Phillip Lindsay off the reserve/COVID-19 list after both players missed Sunday's win over the Jets. The team also hopes for Jevon Holland's full return; the rookie safety was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday with the hope he would clear protocols in time to play Sunday, but he was not able to.

As of Monday afternoon, Holland had not yet tested out of the league's COVID-19 protocols.