Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who led all players in Pro Bowl voting by fans, was one of the first five players revealed Monday by the NFL as being named to the 2022 Pro Bowl.

The other four players who were revealed for the Pro Bowl squad early were Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Kansas City Chiefs, tight end Travis Kelce, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams.

The rest of the Pro Bowl roster will be announced on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. Players will be selected based on voting from fans, players and coaches, with each group's tally counting for one-third in the selection of the 80 players.

Taylor, a 22-year-old who received 265,370 votes in fan balloting, leads the NFL in scrimmage yards (1,854), rushing yards (1,518), total touchdowns (19) and rushing touchdowns (17) in his second NFL season. This is his first Pro Bowl selection, and he is the first Colts running back to be selected for a Pro Bowl since Joseph Addai in 2007.

Brady was selected to his record 15th Pro Bowl. He had been tied for first in Pro Bowl selections with tight end Tony Gonzalez, quarterback Peyton Manning, offensive lineman Bruce Matthews and defensive tackle Merlin Olsen. The 44-year-old leads the NFL in passing yards (4,134) and touchdown passes (36).

Kelce, 32, was selected to his seventh consecutive Pro Bowl. He leads all tight ends with 1,066 yards and has seven touchdowns.

This is 30-year-old Donald's eight straight Pro Bowl selection. The four-time Defensive Player of the Year has 10 sacks this season, in which he set the Rams' franchise record for sacks and currently has 95.5.

Kupp, 28 and in his fifth season, leads the NFL with 1,489 receiving yards, 113 receptions and 12 touchdown catches. This is his first Pro Bowl selection.