JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars interim head coach Darrell Bevell is turning over the playcalling duties to passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer for the final three games of the season.

Bevell was the Jaguars' offensive coordinator and was tapped to replace Urban Meyer after the team fired Meyer shortly before 1 a.m. ET Thursday. Bevell still called plays in Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Houston Texans because of the quick turnaround and said he would evaluate any potential changes this week.

He's hoping Schottenheimer, who has 12 years of experience as an offensive coordinator in the NFL with the New York Jets, St. Louis Rams and Seattle Seahawks, will be able to spark an offense that hasn't scored more than 23 points in any game this season.

"It lets me take more on of the head coach role that I'm being asked to do with that added responsibility, but also we have another accomplished playcaller in our midst," Bevell said Monday. "And be able to let Brian take an opportunity at it and put his own personality into the offense as well. We'll be obviously in constant communication. We game-plan together a lot anyway, so I'm really confident and happy I'm going to be able to turn that to him."

Schottenheimer was Seattle's offensive coordinator the previous three seasons, and the Seahawks finished in the top 10 in scoring each season and led the NFL in rushing in 2018. However, he was fired after last season after the Seahawks failed to average 300 yards of offense, including a season-low 278 yards in a wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Schottenheimer's rush offense ranked in the top 10 in three of his six seasons with the Jets, but he has never had a pass offense rank higher than 14th in his 12 seasons as a coordinator.

The Jaguars are last in the NFL in scoring (14.0 points per game), and rank 27th in passing, 23rd in rushing and 30th in third-down conversions. They've scored only seven touchdowns in their past eight games, and three of those came in the fourth quarter with a double-digit deficit.

In other news, safety Rayshawn Jenkins is done for the season after breaking his right ankle during the Texans' 98-yard kickoff return in the first quarter of Sunday's game. He is fourth on the team with 73 tackles and has three pass breakups.