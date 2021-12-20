Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa was among several players put on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, and coach Brandon Staley said he will miss Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

Defensive back Kemon Hall also will miss Sunday's game after going on the COVID list, Staley said.

Other players going on the team's COVID list include leading rusher Austin Ekeler and starting center Corey Linsley. Staley described both players' statuses as "day-to-day."

This is the second time Bosa, who is unvaccinated, has been placed on the COVID list. He had previously been placed on the list as a high-risk close contact and didn't miss any games. He leads the Chargers with 9.5 sacks this season.

Ekeler leads the Chargers with 789 rushing yards and has 17 total touchdowns (10 rushing, 7 receiving).

The Chargers placed starting left tackle Rashawn Slater on the COVID list last week and he missed the team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Thursday.