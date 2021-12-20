The New York Giants will shut down quarterback Daniel Jones for the remainder of the season because of his neck injury, the team announced Monday.

The decision puts a premature end to Jones' third professional season, but there is optimism that the injury is not expected to affect Jones' long-term future. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard (torn Achilles), injured Sunday, was officially placed on injured reserve along with Jones.

"Over the course of the past few weeks, Daniel has been examined by Dr. Frank Cammisa of Hospital for Special Surgery and Dr. Robert Watkins of the Marina Spine Center at Marina Del Rey Hospital," Giants head trainer Ronnie Barnes said in a Monday statement released by the team. "Our medical team has continued to consult with Dr. Cammisa and Dr. Watkins regarding Daniel's condition and symptoms, and at this point, Daniel has not been cleared for contact.

"We felt the prudent decision was to place Daniel on injured reserve for the remainder of the season. With continued rest and treatment, we expect a full recovery."

The Giants, last in the NFC East at 4-10 and mired in a three-game skid, have struggled mightily without Jones. In those three losses, backup Mike Glennon failed to top 200 yards passing in any of the games, and he was picked off three times Sunday in a 21-6 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

"Self-inflicted wounds," Glennon said after the loss, in which he threw for just 99 yards. "There were a couple of times we did move the ball well and then just ended up with field goals, and then a couple of kind of dumb decisions on my end forcing the ball that were not good decisions."

Third-string quarterback Jake Fromm finished the game against Dallas. The Giants have three games remaining.