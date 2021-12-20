PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is on track to start against the Washington Football Team Tuesday night.

Hurts, who missed Philadelphia's Week 13 win over the New York Jets with a sprained left ankle, originally was going to be listed as questionable on the team's injury report, coach Nick Sirianni said. But with the game moved back two days because of COVID-related issues, Hurts received no injury designation when the report was released Monday.

It appeared Hurts would start even if the game was played Sunday. He was a full participant in Friday's practice after being put through a successful workout by the team earlier in the day.

"I feel pretty confident and feel really good about where he is at right now," Sirianni said.

It wasn't all good news Monday, as tackle Andre Dillard was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He joins fellow offensive lineman Landon Dickerson, who was placed on the list Sunday. Sua Opeta is likely to get the start at left guard if Dickerson can't play.

Thanks to a timely bye, Hurts missed just one game after suffering a high-ankle sprain against the New York Giants Nov. 28. Gardner Minshew stepped in for him against the Jets and performed well, going 20-of-25 for 242 yards with two touchdowns in a 33-18 win.

Hurts has started 12 games this season, completing 60.1% of his throws for 2,435 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions while adding 695 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.