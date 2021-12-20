Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kelce is vaccinated, so there's a chance he could be back for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with the new return-to-play protocols.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and cornerback CB Charvarius Ward also tested positive and were placed on the COVID list, sources told Schefter.

A total of 47 players were placed on the COVID-19 list Monday, all as a result of a positive test. That's the most the NFL has had in a single day.

Kelce, who was selected to his seventh straight Pro Bowl on Monday, is coming off a career game against the Los Angeles Chargers in which he posted a career-best 191 receiving yards and scored the winning touchdown in overtime on a 34-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes. He had 10 receptions and scored two touchdowns in the 34-28 victory.

He leads all tight ends this season with 1,066 yards and has seven touchdowns.

The Chiefs placed defensive tackle Chris Jones, linebacker Willie Gay and wide receiver Josh Gordon on the COVID list last week, and all three players missed the game against the Chargers.