INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly missed the team's Week 15 game because of the death of his infant daughter, Mary Kate Kelly.

Kelly posted an emotional message on Twitter and Instagram about the passing of Mary Kate, who was born on Friday at 19 weeks. Kelly and his wife, Emma, had announced on social media that they were expecting a baby on Oct. 31. Emma Kelly posted on Instagram that Mary Kate's heart stopped, but there was no choice but to deliver the baby.

"Nothing made me happier than being your Dad," Kelly wrote on Twitter. "You gave your Mom and I that gift. You were simply a miracle and always will be. I'm sorry you never got to open those sweet eyes and see us or take your first steps, but you have angel wings now. You left this world too soon, but we know God had a bigger purpose for you. Your mom and I find comfort knowing you're being loved on by your great-grandparents. Thank you for watching over us and your future siblings. I'll forever wonder who you'd be today. Until we meet again my sweet girl, I love you."

Colts coach Frank Reich said the team honored Ryan and Emma Kelly after their 27-17 victory over the New England Patriots. New England coach Bill Belichick also acknowledged the Kellys after the game.

"First of all, I'd like to extend my sympathy to Ryan and his family," Belichick said in his opening postgame statement. "Our hearts go out to him."