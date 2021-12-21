BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns defensive end Takk McKinley suffered a season-ending Achilles injury during Monday night's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, a league source confirmed to ESPN.

McKinley was carted off the field in the third quarter. He had 18 tackles and 2.5 sacks for the Browns this season.

"I told him to be optimistic, that we loved him and we were here for him. Just keep his head up," Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said following the 16-14 loss. "I know he was hurting physically and mentally."

USA Today first reported the severity of McKinley's injury.