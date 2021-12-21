PHILADELPHIA -- The Washington Football Team copied a tactic the Dallas Cowboys used on them more than a week ago -- having their heated benches shipped to Philadelphia for Tuesday night's game against the Eagles.

Dallas had benches shipped to FedEx Field when it played at Washington last week because the Cowboys had heard from the Seattle Seahawks that the benches kept losing heat during the game. The benches were shipped from Cleveland before Cowboys' 27-20 victory.

A source confirmed a report by NBC Sports Washington that the WFT also will have benches shipped to Dallas and New York for its final two road games. Washington will use Dragon Seats, which is based in Cleveland, to ship the benches -- the same company Dallas used. The benches are adorned with the Washington Football Team logos as well.

Temperatures will be in the upper 30s when Tuesday's game begins at 7 p.m.

Washington needs to win to keep pace in the wild-card race. Both teams are 6-7, a half-game behind both New Orleans and Minnesota for the third and final wild-card berth.

Washington's main concern remains at quarterback. Both Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen, its top two quarterbacks, remain on the COVID-19 list. It's possible they won't know until 3 p.m. if they will be cleared to play. At that point, they'll take a private plane from Virginia to Philadelphia.

If they can't play, then newly signed Garrett Gilbert would start. Washington signed Gilbert off New England's practice squad on Friday. He has started one career game and appeared in seven, giving him an edge over Kyle Shurmur, who has been on Washington's practice squad since Sept. 13 but has never played in an NFL game.