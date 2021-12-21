Los Angeles Rams linebacker Von Miller was one of two players activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced.

Linebacker Christian Rozeboom joined Miller in being activated from the list Tuesday, leaving the Rams with 16 players remaining on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Running back Jake Funk and linebacker Travin Howard were activated off injured reserve.

Three starters remain on the list for the Rams and will not be able to play Tuesday night -- right tackle Rob Havenstein, safety Jordan Fuller and tight end Tyler Higbee. Backup offensive tackle Joe Noteboom also remains on the list, which leaves the Rams without a clear option at right tackle.

The Rams (9-4) can tie the Arizona Cardinals for first place in the NFC West with a win Tuesday night at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams on Sunday had activated cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Defensive back Grant Haley, who was reinstated from the COVID list to the practice squad on Sunday, has been moved up to the active roster along with defense back Damarious Randall.

ESPN's Lindsey Thiry contributed to this report.