Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was among the three players added to the reserve/COVID-19 list by the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Adam Teicher.

Cornerback Rashad Fenton and tight end Blake Bell also were added to the team's list.

The news comes on the heels of starting tight end Travis Kelce, kicker Harrison Butker and cornerback Charvarius Ward being placed on the list Monday.

If the players are vaccinated, such as Kelce, they have a chance to return in time for the Chiefs' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Hill ranks second in the NFL with 102 receptions for 1,178 yards (fourth) and 9 touchdowns this season. The two have combined for 50% of the Chiefs' receptions, 54% of the receiving yards and 53% of their receiving touchdowns this season.

With Kelce and Bell being added to the list, that leaves only rookie Noah Gray as the only tight end on the active roster. Gray has four catches for 18 yards and a TD.

Fenton has played mostly as the Chiefs' third cornerback, starting seven games.

Kansas City placed defensive tackle Chris Jones, linebacker Willie Gay and wide receiver Josh Gordon on the COVID-19 list last week, and all three players missed the game against the Chargers.