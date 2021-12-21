BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Wide receiver Cole Beasley was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list by the Buffalo Bills, becoming the fifth player on the active roster and seventh overall on the list.

Beasley tested positive, a source confirmed to ESPN's Field Yates, and remains unvaccinated. He will at minimum miss the game against the New England Patriots on Sunday and will be out for at least 10 days.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins, guard Jon Feliciano, defensive end AJ Epenesa and linebacker Tyrel Dodson have been placed on the list in the past week. All four missed the win over the Carolina Panthers.

Before the season, Beasley was outspoken on social media regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, but he deleted his Twitter account during the season, calling it a distraction.

"When I first got here, I got away from [social media], and then things happen," Beasley said in October. "And the issues that we have at hand, and I just felt like I needed to take responsibility for the guys that couldn't.

"But it's good for me to get back to where I wanted to be, and it's not on there. The real world is out here and not there. Most people say things on there that you don't want to hear. And it's definitely a weight lifted, and I feel like I did the right thing."

Beasley referenced not having an issue with others being vaccinated, but instead aimed the response toward those who chose not to. He often got in conversations on Twitter with fans and even teammates, speaking out against the NFL and NFLPA's protocols.

Before deleting his account, Beasley offered to buy tickets for fans at away games after vaccinations became required to attend games at Highmark Stadium, and he pointed out fans who were booing him at Bills games.

Receiver Emmanuel Sanders also is dealing with a knee sprain that kept him out of last week's game vs. the Panthers.