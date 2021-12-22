PHILADELPHIA -- Washington Football Team cornerback William Jackson III left Tuesday night's 27-17 loss to the Eagles with a right ankle injury and did not return, further depleting a secondary hit hard by player losses.

Jackson injured his ankle late in the first half before limping off on his own power.

Washington's roster has been depleted by injuries and the COVID-19 list. The WFT's other starting corner, Kendall Fuller, was placed on the list last week as was strong safety Kam Curl.

Washington entered the game with 13 players and seven assistant coaches on the Covid-19 list and 15 players on injured reserve.

Without Fuller and Jackson, Washington used Danny Johnson and Darryl Roberts at corner. Johnson had been the nickel back.