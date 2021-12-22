BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns are waiving punter Jamie Gillan, a league source told ESPN on Wednesday.

The Browns placed Gillan on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Dec. 9 and replaced him by signing veteran Dustin Colquitt. In two games, Colquitt punted well, placing four of his 12 punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line, resulting in the Browns' decision to move forward with him over Gillan.

A native of Scotland, Gillan was an undrafted free agent rookie out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2019, when the Browns made him their starting punter out of training camp. That season he was selected to the Pro Football Writers Association's all-rookie team.