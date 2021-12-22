PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers added three players to the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, including starting inside linebacker Devin Bush.

The Steelers also added offensive tackle Zach Banner and linebacker Marcus Allen to the COVID-19 list. Montravius Adams is also on the list, and practice squad OL Malcolm Pridgeon was added Tuesday.

Bush, a 2019 first-round pick, has been inconsistent this season in his return from a torn ACL a year ago. But he played well in coverage against the Tennessee Titans and had one pass defended. He played 66% of snaps in that game, and he's played at least half of the defensive snaps in 12 games this season.

With both Allen and Bush on the COVID-19 list, the Steelers are thinned at inside linebacker, leaving them with four healthy players at the position: Joe Schobert, Robert Spillane, Ulysees Gilbert III and rookie Buddy Johnson, who's played just six defensive snaps.