HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans added three players to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, bring their total to 18 players.

The latest additions for Houston are wide receiver Brandin Cooks, kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn and linebacker Eric Wilson. Two of the 18 players are on the practice squad.

The team has already been operating under the league's intensive COVID-protocols due to the high number of positive tests.

Cooks is the Texans' top receiver, with 80 catches for 945 yards and five touchdowns this season. The veteran wide receiver has accounted for nearly 30% of the targets with rookie quarterback Davis Mills under center.

Fairbairn is 14-of-17 on field goal attempts this season, including 7-7 from within 40 yards. He has made his last three attempts from 50 or more yards.

Wilson is the lone unvaccinated player on the roster, according to Texans head coach David Culley.