NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Titans have ruled out left tackle Taylor Lewan and left guard Rodger Saffold for Thursday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. This means they will be without the the starting left side of the offensive line against the 49ers front led by Nick Bosa who has 15 sacks.

Lewan played all 78 snaps in the Titans' 19-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, Lewan showed up on the injury report with a back injury on Monday and missed all three practices this week. Lewan was gradually working his way back from a torn ACL in Week 6 last season.

Saffold missed last Sunday's game due to a shoulder injury. Despite appearing on the injury report with a shoulder injury, Saffold wore the yellow caution jersey in practice on Monday and Tuesday but was a full participant. Saffold didn't practice on Wednesday and was ruled out with an illness designation added to his game status.

Pass protection has been a major issue for the Titans this season. Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been sacked 41 times this season, tying him with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow for the most in the NFL.

The Titans will likely turn to veteran tackle Kendall Lamm to start at left tackle. Second-year offensive lineman Aaron Brewer started at left guard last week against Pittsburgh and will get the start in place of Saffold.

Tennessee also ruled out linebacker David Long and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison.

The 49ers on Wednesday ruled rookie running back Elijah Mitchell out for Thursday's game against the Titans with a knee injury. Mitchell leads the 49ers with 759 rushing yards this season, but this will be the third straight game he has missed.

He was one of four players ruled out, along with linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin), safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee) and defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (calf). Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (elbow) was listed as questionable.