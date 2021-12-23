Washington Football Team starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke is among three players to be activated after clearing COVID-19 protocols, the team announced Thursday.

Heinicke, who will return to practice Thursday, was joined by linebacker David Mayo and tight end Temarrick Hemingway in being activated.

Heinicke and backup Kyle Allen were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week and were among the 13 players and seven assistant coaches who missed Tuesday's 27-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Garrett Gilbert, who was signed off New England's practice squad Friday, was the starting quarterback against the Eagles.

Washington, who also has 15 players on injured reserve, visits the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, followed by a home rematch against the Eagles and a road game at the New York Giants. At 6-8, Washington would need to win its final three games and receive help to make the playoffs.

Heinicke had started every game since Week 1 starter Ryan Fitzpatrick was injured in the second quarter of the season opener. In 12 starts, Heinicke has thrown for 2,931 yards and 19 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. His Total QBR of 46.2 ranks 22nd among NFL quarterbacks.

ESPN's John Keim contributed to this report.