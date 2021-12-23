PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have six players on the reserve/COVID-19 list after adding two more Thursday afternoon.

The Steelers placed running back Anthony McFarland Jr. and defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs on the reserve/COVID-19 list, joining ILB Devin Bush, DL Montravius Adams, OL Zach Banner and LB Marcus Allen. Bush, Banner and Allen were added Wednesday.

Steelers defensive end and NFL Players Association rep Cam Heyward explained the league's new random testing policy just hours before the latest reserve/COVID-19 additions.

"The random part was me finding out," Heyward said. "It wasn't my decision. I don't think there's a lot of people getting tested, but the ones that are, if they do test positive, then it becomes who you're around and they need to get tested as well. It becomes a domino effect. This is new to me as well. I don't know if I signed up for this, but I'll be ready."