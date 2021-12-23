BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns center and NFLPA president JC Tretter announced Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Tretter is the latest Browns player to join the reserve/COVID-19 list. Starting cornerback Greg Newsome II went on the list Wednesday.

The Browns are coming off a game Monday against the Las Vegas Raiders in which they played without 10 starters who were all on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Head coach Kevin Stefanski missed the game, as well, after testing positive for the virus, but he has since cleared protocols and is back working in the Browns' practice facility.

After experiencing mild cold-like symptoms this morning, I chose to test at our facility and unfortunately, I am positive for COVID-19. I encourage all NFL players to take every precaution available to them to protect themselves, their families and their teammates from this virus — JC Tretter (@JCTretter) December 23, 2021

Before testing positive, Tretter said Wednesday that he had chosen to join meetings virtually going forward, despite being vaccinated and having gotten the booster.

"That is just something that I would like to do to feel more comfortable," he said. "I know there are a lot of guys around the league who will make the choice, as well. That was really our goal was providing guys choices on how to get through the rest of the season."

Cleveland plays at the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

The Browns will be getting back two key players for that game in safety Grant Delpit and rookie offensive tackle James Hudson III, who were both activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list but is expected to play against the Packers on Christmas Day. Mayfield went on the list on Dec. 15 and will be eligible to come off the list on Day 10, according to Stefanski.