EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings placed running back Dalvin Cook on the COVID-19/reserve list Thursday. Cook, who has been following protocols for unvaccinated players, is expected to be out for 10 days and miss Minnesota's Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Cook, who was named to his third straight Pro Bowl this week, leads the NFC in rushing with 1,067 yards. He is currently the only Vikings player on the team's COVID-19/reserve list.

With three games remaining, Minnesota (7-7) is currently the NFC's No. 7 seed. Cook would be in line to return for the Vikings' last road game of the season at Green Bay on Jan. 2.

Backup Alexander Mattison, who was activated off the COVID-19/reserve list Wednesday, is now expected to start in place of Cook against the Rams. Minnesota also has running backs Kene Nwangwu, Wayne Gallman and fullback C.J. Ham available for Week 16.