The Chicago Bears placed star defensive tackle Akiem Hicks on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, bringing into question his status for Sunday's road game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Hicks is one of 10 players on the list for the Bears. The team removed quarterback Andy Dalton and defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. from the list Thursday.

Hicks has struggled to remain on the field this season and most recently missed four games because of an ankle injury. He returned Monday night, however, to record two sacks, two tackles for loss and four quarterback hits in the Bears' 17-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Overall, Hicks ranks fourth on the Bears with 3.5 sacks in seven games this season.