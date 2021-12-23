HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans added six players to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, bringing their total to 23 players after running back Jaylen Samuels was activated from the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

The latest additions for Houston are defensive backs Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Eric Murray, defensive linemen Roy Lopez and Jordan Jenkins, and offensive linemen Justin Britt and Tytus Howard.

The team has already been operating under the league's intensive COVID-19 protocols because of the high number of positive tests.

On Wednesday, Houston added wide receiver Brandin Cooks, kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn and linebacker Eric Wilson to the list.

With the additions of Lopez and Jenkins, the Texans have seven defensive linemen on the list. Houston also is without any of its Week 1 starters on the offensive line.