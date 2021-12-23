Field Yates and Matthew Berry react to another poor performance from DK Metcalf in fantasy and why fantasy managers should focus on starting Tyler Lockett. (1:38)

Why Lockett is the only Seahawks player fantasy managers should start (1:38)

The Seattle Seahawks have activated leading wide receiver Tyler Lockett from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday.

Lockett missed the Seahawks' 20-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday after landing on the list last Thursday. Coach Pete Carroll lamented his absence after Seattle managed only 214 yards of offense while quarterback Russell Wilson completed just 1 of 11 passes of 10-plus air yards.

"I'm sick that we didn't have a chance to play with Tyler in this game because this is the kind of game that he would have been a factor in for sure," Carroll said.

Lockett is one of 11 players the Seahawks have put on the reserve/COVID-19 list since last Thursday. He's the second player to be activated off the list, joining running back Alex Collins, who was activated Wednesday. All 11 are vaccinated and tested positive, a source told ESPN.

The Seahawks have nine players still on the reserve/COVID-19 list: tight end Will Dissly, right tackle Brandon Shell, running back Travis Homer, cornerback D.J. Reed, defensive tackle Bryan Mone, defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr., tight end Ryan Izzo, offensive lineman Pier-Olivier Lestage and cornerback Michael Jackson Sr. Izzo, Lestage and Jackson are on their practice squad.

Dissly tested positive Tuesday night after the team returned from Los Angeles. He was one of the two vaccinated Seahawks players selected for testing as part of the NFL's new scaled-back testing protocols.