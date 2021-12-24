ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team's defense received reinforcements Friday as cornerback Kendall Fuller and safety Kam Curl were activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced.

Backup quarterback Kyle Allen and linebacker Milo Eifler also were taken off the list. That leaves Washington with only five players on the reserve/COVID-19 list -- one week after it had 23 -- entering Sunday's pivotal game at the Dallas Cowboys (10-4), who won their matchup two weeks ago 27-20.

Washington (6-8) trails three teams -- Minnesota, New Orleans and Philadelphia -- by one game in the race for the final playoff spot in the NFC. Washington already lost to the Eagles and Saints.

Getting Curl and Fuller back will help a banged-up secondary, as cornerback William Jackson III (ankle) and safety/linebacker Landon Collins (foot) both missed practice Thursday.

Linebacker Cole Holcomb and guard Brandon Scherff remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Scherff was placed on the list Monday, two days before Holcomb. If Holcomb can't play, Washington would need another signal-caller on defense. Rookie Jamin Davis, the 19th overall pick, has been working mostly on the outside.

But Curl and Fuller should help against a Cowboys offense that ranks sixth in passing yards per game. Washington has played more zone in the second half of the season, which Fuller has played well. And Curl has been one of Washington's most consistent defenders, with an ability to cover tight ends or running backs coming out of the backfield.

Curl and Fuller both missed Washington's 27-17 loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday, when Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 20 of 26 passes for 296 yards, one touchdown and one interception and tight end Dallas Goedert caught seven passes for 135 yards.

Washington's three-safety alignment with Curl, Collins and Bobby McCain was key during the team's four-game winning streak.

Washington activated starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on Thursday. Both he and Allen had to sit out Tuesday.